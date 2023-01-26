Did You Know Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Khan Hegde Plays SRK's Foster Mom In Pathaan?

While everyone is excited about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up in the movie Pathaan, not many are aware that it also features a link to Aamir Khan. Nikhat Khan Hegde, Aamir's older sister, makes an appearance in Pathaan and has a special scene with Shah Rukh.

She acknowledged fans who singled out her performance in the film, by sharing their reactions on her Instagram Stories. In one, a fan commented, "Soo amazing mam (red heart emojis), @nikhat3628 My favourites in one frames." While another Instagram user wrote, "Hamari Nikhat (Our Nikhat) @nikhat3628 #Pathaan."

Spoiler alert:

The snaps of the scenes shared in her Instagram Stories suggest that her role in the movie involves her blessing Shah Rukh's character after he saves their village during his first mission in the action film. Her character tells him that he will always remain one of them, bestowing upon him the nickname that serves as the title of the film.

Nikhat has been involved in the production of films such as Tum Mere Ho (1990), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Madhosh (1994), and Lagaan (2001). Additionally, she has acted in films like Mission Mangal (2019), Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). She has also featured in the web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, Guilty Minds, and Hush Hush.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala wrote the script of the film which is part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe that includes Salman Khan films Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) as well as the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War (2019). On its opening day, Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore and is projected to bring in more money going into the holiday weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan's last major role as a lead hero was in Zero (2018) opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, he made special appearances in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva in 2020. He also had a brief cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump (1994).