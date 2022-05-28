New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was recently in Delhi to promote his film Jug Jugg Jeyo. The actor was in the capital with his co-actor and lead of the film Kiara Advani. Apart from promoting the film, Varun Dhawan was also did the an exclusive preview of The Punjabban song, which would be out today (May 28). For a while now, several speculations have been doing rounds on the internet that Varun will soon make his OTT debut and it was in the event that the actor just made his fans believe more on the speculations.

During the event, Varun was asked that whether he have plans to enter the OTT industry. To which, the actor replied, “I really can’t give details about this, but something is in works. Hai kuch… something Prime."

As soon as the actor said that, the audience went crazy and started hooting.

“Duniya jo hai bohot chhoti hoti ja rahi hai (the world is becoming smaller) where information and technology is concerned. Kuch genres behtar streaming pe chalegi, kuch kuch theatres pe chalegi (Some genres work better on OTT, some work in theatres). But definitely the audience wants to consume content, they want to be entertained for sure. Right now, jo environment hai (given the circumstances), we want entertainment. We want to laugh, we want to enjoy, zyada gyan nahi chahiye logon ko (people do not want anything preachy). There is an over-burst of information, and we want entertainment from cinema, right now," Varun further added.

Earlier, several rumours were doing rounds on the internet that Varun will soon make his OTT debut with citadel. The rumours also claimed that Varun will pair up with famous south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the project. However, a lot of information regarding the project has been kept under the wraps.

Meanwhile, on Varun's work front, the actor has bunch of projects in his pipeline. He will be seen in his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He will also work with Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen