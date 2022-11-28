Did Varun Dhawan Confirm Kriti Sanon's Rumoured Relationship With Adipurush Co-Star Prabhas? Watch

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who are currently basking in the success of their latest released film Bhediya, recently appeared on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where the former hinted towards his co-star's relationship with South superstar Prabhas. Though Dhawan didn't name the Bahubali actor, netizens believe that he hinted at their rumored relationship.

A video from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is doing rounds on social media which starts with the judge and filmmaker Karan Johar asking Varun to name a few eligible single women from Bollywood. The list that the SOTY actor mentioned didn't have Kriti Sanon's name.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor said, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika)." Watch the video here:

The rumors of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The duo will be sharing the screen space for the first time in their forthcoming highly-anticipated film Adipurush, which also stars Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. It is pertinent to note that Kriti and Prabhas have not yet confirmed their rumored relationship.

Earlier, a source close to Bollywood Life revealed, "Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets. Everyone was surprised at how shy guy Prabhas is openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her. There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world."