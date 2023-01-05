Did Urvashi Rautela Visit Rishabh Pant At Mumbai Hospital? Actress Shares Another Cryptic Post

Urvashi Rautela has shared yet another cryptic post after the accident of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is now admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. The actress shared the picture of the hospital building on her Instagram story.

The Hate Story actress appeared to be near the hospital. She posted the picture on her Instagram story without any caption and added the location as well. She did not reveal if she visited Rishabh Pant at the hospital or not.

This isn't the first time Urvashi left the netizens confused with her cryptic posts. When the news of Rishabh Pant's accident came out, Urvashi posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption "Praying".

Later, she posted another note on Twitter and netizens were left confused yet again. She wrote, "I pray for you and your family's wellbeing."

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant met with an accident on December 30, 2022, at around 5:30 am and was quickly rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun.

BCCI issued a statement saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also met Pant when he was admitted to the Dehradun Hospital. "We met him and his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," the actors told ANI.

The cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. The police officials claimed that Pant fell asleep while driving which led to his car colliding with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee, Uttarakhand.