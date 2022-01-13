New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has been grabbing eyeballs since her split with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Recently, the actress was spotted with her daughters, Renee and Alisah, along with a baby boy in Bandra, Mumbai. The video soon went viral, and media reports suggest that the former Miss Universe has adopted a son after her breakup.

Has Sushmita Sen adopted a baby?

On Wednesday (January 12), the former Miss Universe was spotted with her daughters outside a restaurant in Bandra, where they had arrived to celebrate Shubeer Sen's birthday. The actress was seen with a baby, due to which various speculations were made that Sushmita adopted a son.

However, a report by news agency ANI suggests that the little boy with Sushmita is her godson Amadeus, who is the son of her friends Shreejaya and Chaitanya.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Who is Godson?

A godson is a boy who is blessed as a godchild of one or more godparents. Godparents are those who have pledged to help with the boy's upbringing, especially in a religious way.

Reaction of netizens on the post:

As pictures of the family went viral, several netizens pondered whether the little boy was Sushmita's adopted son. While one user wrote, "Congratulations strong and kindhearted mother" another commented, "This woman is on a whole different level! So much love and respect for her. Hard to find people so down to earth like her in today’s world!"

Sushmita Sen’s breakup with Rohman Shawl:

On December 23, the actress took to her Instagram handle and confirmed that she and Rohman have parted ways. She shared a picture with ex-boyfriend Rohman and captioned it as “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!! nomorespeculations liveandletlive cherished memories gratitude love friendship I love you guys!!! duggadugga (sic).”

Have a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, on Sushmita Sen's work front, the actress was last seen in 'Aarya 2'. The series has been created by Ram Maddhvani and is a huge hit. Aarya and Aarya 2 are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen