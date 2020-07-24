Following the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajpur, a lot of film personalities have offered their insights about the late actor

Following the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajpur, a lot of film personalities have offered their insights about the late actor. In a recent interview with a news channel, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up about his equation with the Dil Bechara actor. Anurag revealed that he had offered two films to Sushant but he preferred working with certain heavyweights of Bollywood over him.

"Sushant was very successful. You make your career based on your choices, not on your talent. What you choose and who you choose to work with makes your career. Sushant was super successful and made choices himself, he told a private news channel.

Anurag said he had approached the Sonchiraiya actor with a lead role in Hasee Toh Phasse along with Parineeti Chopra but the late actor ended up talking to Yash Raj Films (YRF), who was handling Parineeti, and signed a three-film deal with them.

The Choked director also said that he was not bitter about it and had moved on from that point. Anurag approached the actor second time for another film, only to be turned down again.

Anurag said he chose Drive over his film because he was dying to work with Dharma.

Anurag also underlined that an actor's career in the industry doesn’t depend on talent but on the choices. However, he lauded Sushant's choices. He went on to do some good movies like, ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘PK’ which starred superstars like Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film is set to be premiered on July 24 at 7:30 PM. As a tribute to the late actor, the streaming giants Disney and Hotstar have already announced that the film will be available for free viewing for both subscribers and non-subscribers.

