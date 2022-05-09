New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been quite active on social media and keeps sharing a glimpse of her personal and professional. Now, her latest pictures on Instagram have confused fans and have also made them curious. Sonakshi posted some pictures with a ring on her finger and a mystery man standing beside her.

Sonakshi posted three pictures on Instagram, in which she can be seen showing off her diamond ring. A man in a white shirt can also be seen standing beside her. In the caption, she wrote, "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU. Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Fans are thinking that Sonakshi Sinha is engaged, meanwhile, some fans are not sure what to expect from the pictures. One fan commented, "Are you getting married". Meanwhile, many celebrities congratulated Sonakshi. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "congrats Sona so much love". Anushka Ranjan wrote, "Your gonna make some people really mad once you announce what’s actually up".

A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha was in the news as it was rumoured that the actress is dating Zaheer Iqbal. However, Zaheer talked about the dating rumours with India Today and said, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will star in Kakuda with Ritesh Deshmukh and Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav