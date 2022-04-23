New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry is undeniable. Whether it is on-screen or off-screen, the duo looks adorable together. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be dating for quite a while now. However, in a sad piece of news, several rumours surfaced on the internet that the two have parted their ways which gave a shock to all Kiara and Sidharth fans and left them heartbroken.

According to a report in BollywoodLife.com the Shershaah couple has decided to go separate ways. While the reason for the duo's breakup is yet unknown, the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that the duo have stopped seeing each other in person.

“Sidharth and Kiara have parted their ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they are fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening," the source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.com

The source further said that the fans were expecting the couple to make their relationship public and get hitched soon, nobody knows what went wrong between the two.

“Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well there was a time that many thought they will end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope that they sort it out if there is any possibility," the source added.

The couple was rumoured to be dating for quite some time now and have been often spotted at each other's residences and even on vacations as well. However, the two never made their relationship public.

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara's work front, Kiara will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is set to hit the theaters on May 20. Kiara will also feature in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. Kiara will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, has a bunch of projects including Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, Karan Johar’s Yodha, and Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor recently joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen