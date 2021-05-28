Salman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been in the news for many reasons ever since it was released, out of which one reason was the reviews. Scroll down to know Salim Khan's reaction

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's recent film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been in the news ever since it was released on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. Helmed by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva, the film received poor reviews both from the audience and critics. Taking to social media netizens suggested that the plot of the film was similar to that of his older films, such as Kick, and Dabangg series, among others. Recently, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the superstar's father Salim Khan, who is a scriptwriter and film producer, reviewed Radhe.

Speaking to the leading daily he said that he doesn't think that Radhe is a "great" movie. When asked if he also feels that Radhe's plat was similar to his previous films, he replied that Dabangg 3 was a different film while Bajrangi Bhaijaan was "totally different".

He further added that Radhe was "not at all a great film", however, commercial cinema has the responsibility to ensure that everyone gets paid, and due to this reason, Salman did the film. From artist to producers, exhibitors, distributors and every stakeholder. He made sure every person associated with the film gets the money.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. In the film, he essays the role of a police officer, Radhe, who is on a mission to eradicate evil from Mumbai.

Another reason why Radhe is in the news ever since it was released because soon after the film was released on the ZEE5, Radhe reportedly leaked on the internet. Addressing this issue, Salman Khan issued a statement on social media and urged people to not "participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against them". His statement read, "We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against these illegal pirated websites. Please don't participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell"

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv