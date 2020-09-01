Earlier this month, Samuel Haokip, a close friend of the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput had claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in love with each other.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk| The CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is underway with late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty being at the centre of the investigation.

In a recent interview, Rhea Chakraborty had said that Sushant Singh Rajput had spent Rs 70 lakh for an all-boys trip to Thailand. She said this in response to allegations that she was living off on Sushant's money to make a point that the late actor believed in living life king size.

However a Times Now news report suggests that it was not an all-boy trip after all. As per the report, actress Sara Ali Khan had accompanied Sushant Singh Rajput and other friends to Thailand. Other people who went on the trip with the two actors were Siddharth Gupta, Kushal Janak Zaveri, Abbas, Mushtaque Ahmad Shaikh Mubarak, Abbas and Sabir Ahmed. The same reports also state that Sushant booked a chartered jet for the actress as she didn’t want the news about them dating to be out.

Times Now report suggests that Rhea made fake claims in her earlier interviews about Sushant going for a boys’ trip to Thailand. She had also said that the late actor spent around Rs 70 lakh back then.The reportalso highlights that the latter travelled by the name of Sara Sultan as she did not want others to know anything. It was after their return that the actress was clicked with Samuel Haokip at the airport.

Earlier this month, Samuel Haokip, a close friend of the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput had claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in love with each other during the promotional activity of their 2018 film Kedarnath.

