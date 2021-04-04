Rekha is going to grace the stage of Indian Idol 12. In the recent promo, we will see her responding to Jay Bhanushali's question 'if she ever noticed a woman falling for a married man'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Evergreen actress Rekha is hitting the headlines ever since she made her special guest appearance at India's famous singing reality show Indian Idol 12. For the past few days, Sony TV and judges, including Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, have been dropping a sneak peek of her visit on their social media handle. As per the promo, the gorgeous actress was seen enjoying and grooving on every performance. However, among all the videos, one promo grabbed our attention which is surely going to leave you amazed.

In the promo, host Jay Bhanushali is seen asking Neha and Rekha, "kabhi apne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi kai liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi kai liye?" Well, this question leaves Neha puzzled, but Rekha instantly replies, "Mujhse puchiye naa". On hearing this, Jay goes "huh", following which the 66-year-old actress changes her statement and says, "Maine kuch nahi kaha" This response by Rekha leaves the audience and judges into splits while Jay hilariously comments, "Kya baat hai yeh laga sixer."

Well, this fact is not hidden, that Rekha was head over heels in love with megastar Amitabh Bachchan while he was married to veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. There were rumours that due to this alleged affair, Amitabh and Jaya's marriage hit the rocks, however, Big B managed to escape the split.

Talking about Rekha, she is one of the most talented and graceful actresses of the 70s and 80s. She always manages to grab eyeballs with her appearances, whether it's on the red carpet or reality shows. Recently, the actress will be seen gracing the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Wherein we will see her making a grand entry leaving judges and host Jay in shock. She will also be seen grooving on the songs, including the title song of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

