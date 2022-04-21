New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had announced that they have become parents to a baby girl. The baby was born via surrogacy 3 months ago and she grabbed some major media attention. The celebrity duo expressed their happiness on the same through social media but never revealed the name of the baby and left all fans wondering. Now, to eliminate all that wondering we have gathered some information and found out that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have named their first child, their daughter 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas'.

As per a TMZ report, they have named their little bundle of joy Malti Marie. The report further suggested that on the birth certificate of the child, it was cited that she was born just after 8 pm. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California.

The name of the child 'Malti' is of Sanskrit origin and it means “fragrant flower” or “moonlight.” Meanwhile, Marie is a Latin word that means 'star of the sea' and it is known as Mary in French which means mother of baby Jesus.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick Jonas took to Instagram on January 22 and announced that they became parents. Their posts read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile talking about being a new parent and her experience as a mother, Priyanka spoke to Lilly Singh while promoting her new book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life. She said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing onto my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel, the romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa and she is currently awaiting the release of her film It’s All Coming Back to Me, helmed by Jim Strouse

Posted By: Ashita Singh