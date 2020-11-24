Prabhu Deva's second wife Himani is a physiotherapist. The wedding took place at Prabhudeva's home in Chennai with all COVID-19 rules in place, check deets.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker-choreographer Prabhudeva has tied the knot with a Mumbai-based doctor in May, the report was confirmed by his brother Raju Sundaram in an interview to ETimes. He told the portal that "Well, you have the details. We are very happy about Prabhu Deva's marriage."

It is reported that Prabhu Deva and Himani met while he was undergoing treatment for his back and legs and after that, the duo fell in love with each other. It is also stated that the duo was in a live-in relationship for about two months before getting married. Parbhu Deva's wedding took place in Chennai and only his family was present at the wedding.

Prabhu Deva's second wife Himani is a physiotherapist. The wedding took place at Prabhudeva's home in Chennai with all COVID-19 rules in place.

The 47-year-old choreographer was earlier married to Ramlatha, with whom he has two children. The couple divorced in 2011. It is also reported that he was in a relationship with actress Nayanthara. The actress is currently seeing director Vignesh Shivan.

The ETimes report also suggests that Himani has met the family of Prabhu Deva only twice, first sometime in July or August and second recently.

Parbhu Deva has acted in films like Love Story 1999, Suyamvaram, Street Dancer 3D, Devi, Devi 2 and Michael Madana Kamaraju and many others.

Parbhu Deva is currently busy with the shooting of Salman Kahn starrer film Radhe. The choreographer and director have directed many films including Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson and Dabangg 3.

