Vijay Sethupathi announced that he is backing out from the film 800, know the reason why

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The biopic of the spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, 800 has been the centre of several discussion on social media. Since Vijay Sethupathi announced that he is playing the role as Muralitharan, he has been stirring huge controversy. Right after the teaser of the film 800 was out, fans on Twitter started trending #ShameOnVijaySethupathi.

It is reported that the Sri Lankan people were not fine with Sethupathi’s casting as the lead in the film.

However, now the actor himself has announced that he is backing out from the film. Taking to Twitter, he posted the statement of Sri Lankan spinner Muralitharan. In the statement, Muralitharan said, "I am issuing this statement as there has been controversy around my biopic 800."

Due to misconception, several people were pressing actor Vijay Sethupathi to drop out of 800 the film. I don’t want one of the finest actor’s in Tamil Nadu to face any kind of trouble, hence I request him to drop out of the project. There should be no obstacles for Vijay Sethupathi in the future because of this movie.

I never get tired of obstacles. I have reached this position only by facing and overcoming obstacles. I accepted this biopic because I thought the movie will inspire and provide confidence to aspiring young cricketers. I am sure that the makers will overcome these hurdles. They have promised me that they will make an announcement regarding this soon. I will stand by their decisions.

I wholeheartedly thank the press, politicians, fans of Vijay Sethupathi, and most importantly, the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me in these circumstances.”

Earlier, the spinner said that he knows the horrors and pain that were caused because of the war. "We lived amid war in Sri Lanka for more than 30 years. And how I managed to join the cricket team and tasted success despite these circumstances is what 800 is all about.”

Vijay Sethupathi captioned the post with folded hands.

Earlier, the shooting of the film 800 was expected to begin in January 2021. The film is helmed by MS Sripathy.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma