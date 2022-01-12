New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are among the most adored and talked-about Bollywood couples in the Industry. Ever since the actress made her relationship public, fans have loved their chemistry and relationship to cores. However, according to a report, the duo has decided to part ways after being together for four years.

According to the latest report in Bollywoodlife, Malaika and Arjun have decided to put a full stop to their relationship. “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him," a source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.com.

The source added that Arjun always visits Malaika's house whenever he is nearby. However, this time when he visited his sister Rhea's house for dinner, he didn't visit her, rather came back home.

“The couple who usually go out on dinner dates or coffee dates have stopped everything. This clearly hints that all is not well between the couple,” the report further stated.

Last year on January 1, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram profile and made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor public. Sharing a picture with Arjun, she wrote, “It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year ..... 2021. eternally grateful.”

Have a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The couple is often spotted spending time together and giving their fans couple goals by posting mushy pictures together. Back in 1998, Malaika tied the knot with actor Arbaaz Khan. However, the duo parted ways in 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan.

