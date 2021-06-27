After a lot of speculation Divyanka Tripathi has finally reacted and debunked the rumours doing around on entertainment portals.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi who is soon going to grace the TV screens in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is hitting the headlines ever since the news of actress rejecting Dayaben's character in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolath Chashmah went viral. After a lot of speculation the talented actress has finally broken her silence and debunked the rumours.

According to a report in the ETimes TV, a source close to the daily told that makers of TMKOC never approached Divyanka for the role of Dayaben. "Divyanka has not been in talks with Asit Modi for Dayaben's role. Such loose talk serves no purpose except that it confuses the janta, especially the fans of the show," the source said.

When the leading daily contacted Divyanka to confirm the news, who landed a few days back after wrapping up the shoot of KKK 11 in Cape Town, said, "That's how rumours are, mostly baseless and non-factual."

When the actress was asked if offered would she like to accept the offer to this, she replied, "It's a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don't think I'll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge."

Talking about TMKOC, not many know, the actress graced the show once as a guest. In one of the episode, the actress played the role of Suman back in 2011.

Meanwhile, Divyanka kept her fans on their toes by posting her scintillating pics and giving a sneak peek into the life of Cape Town. On her return, Divyanka's husband, Vivek Dahiya arranged a surprise at the hotel where she is currently quarantined.

On the work front, the TV actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Star Plus' most popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Last seen in 2019 in a ALTBalaji's webseries Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Next, she will be seen facing her fears in the forthcoming season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

