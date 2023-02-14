Did Machine Gun Kelly Cheat Over Megan Fox With THIS Guitarist? Actress Reacts

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are one of the most popular and exotic couples in Hollywood. Their PDA pictures and event appearances always make the most of the headlines grabbing the limelight. However, the cloud over their relationship looks filled with water as their breakup rumors are making rounds on the internet.

Several international reports claim Machine Gun Kelly cheated on Megan Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. However, on Super Bowl Sunday, Megan Fox took to her Instagram and updated a cryptic post taunting the issue of her relationship.

The 'Jennifer's Body' star was seen capturing a selfie where she donned a cut-out bodysuit and added the famous caption quoted from Beyoncé's song 'Pray You Catch Me' from her album 'Lemonade' which was based on her husband Jay-Z's infidelity. The lyrics read, "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath'. Megan also posted a video clip of a letter burning on her Instagram.

Soon, fans started responding to the post, where one social media user wrote, "He probably got with Sophie." Soon, the actress responded with a cheeky comment, where she neither accepted nor denied and just wrote, "Maybe I got with Sophie".

Megan Fox also deleted her Instagram account, where she seemed to remove all her pictures with Machine Gun Kelly and even unfollowed him on the social media platform, before deleting her account.

According to a report in People Magazine, Megan Fox is highly upset about the whole situation. His real name is Colson Baker and is currently not on speaking terms with him. The publication also wrote that the couple has not yet called off their engagement, however, Megan did take off her engagement ring.

The couple made their relationship public in 2020 and thus announced their engagement in January 2022. Megan also updated a heartfelt post for Machine Gun Kelly appreciating him after he lost a Grammy.