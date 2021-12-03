New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumour has made its place firm at the top, every now and then, a new report is doing rounds revealing the details. Now, after Gajraj Rao, Comedian Krushna Abhishek has confirmed the wedding.

Krushna, a neighbour of Vicky Kaushal, during an interview with a TV channel ABP News revealed that the wedding preparation is going on in full swing at the actor's residence. He said, "Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi take bahar nahi ayi hai." He further added that they both look good together and are wonderful human beings.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that before the lavish wedding in Rajasthan, the couple is going to have a court marriage today. They will be hosting their wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and around 200 guests, including some A-listers, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Their wedding festivities will commence from December 7, followed by Mehendi, Sangeet and will conclude on December 12, with a reception.

IANS also reported that the guests would be allowed entry into the wedding venue based on the secret codes given to them. And to maintain the decorum in Sawai Madhopur, Additional District Collector Suraj Singh Negi issued a notice regarding the rules and regulations. The meeting will be attended by the Superintendent of police, representatives of the hotel, forest rangers and other officials.

The reports regarding Vicky and Katrina's wedding started doing rounds after a source told ETimes that the couple had a roka ceremony on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house to avoid the speculation. Reportedly an intimate ceremony was attended by only close family members such as Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv