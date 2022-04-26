New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid ongoing rumours of break-up Kiara Advani has shared a post related to Sidharth Malhotra and left everyone shocked! The break-up rumours of Kiara and Sid have been hitting headlines for quite some time now. Amid all the buzz, Kiara took to her Instagram account and shared a post with rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra, with a heart and namaste emoji. Yes! you read that right. On Monday, Kiara shared a Shershaah post.

The much-elated team of Shershaah after being selected as the Best Web Film (Hindi) at the Hit List OTT Awards shared an edit on social media. The same edit featuring Sidharth Malhotra was shared by Kiara with a Heart emoji on it. Also, Kiara bagged the Best Female Actor while Sidharth took home the award for Best Actor Male.

Meanwhile, Sidharth also reacted to Kiara’s Instagram reel, indicating that all was well between the Shershaah co-stars. However, some new reports suggest otherwise.

As per ETimes, "Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)." The rumoured couple co-starred in Shershaah and is said to have formed an instant connection on the film’s set."

While Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, they are also not commenting on all the buzz around their breakup. The two were seen together various times, from attending an award ceremony to getting off for a vacation together, the duo has done it all.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is busy promoting her next Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aaryan. She will be also seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Mera Naam. On the other hand, Sidharth will be next seen in Mission Majnu, Indian Police Force and Yodha.

Posted By: Ashita Singh