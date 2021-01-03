Recently, Katrina's sister Isabelle posted a photo of her playing games with her friends. However, on closer look, the fans observed that the reflection of Vicky and Katrina can be seen on the glass door.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are two of the most successful actors in the Bollywood and have been creating a buzz in the film industry over the last few years. The two are said to be dating each other and have been spotted together on several occasion.

The claims that the couple is dating each other were further bolstered after some fans spotted Katrina and Vicky celebrating the new year together in Alibaug with their siblings.

Recently, Katrina's sister Isabelle posted a photo of her playing games with her friends. However, on closer look, the fans observed that the reflection of Vicky and Katrina can be seen on the glass door.

Not just this, Vicky and Katrina have been sharing pictures of their new year celebrations on their respective social media handles and fans have taken a note that there are quite a few similarities in the images.

"So Katrina Vicky Isa and Sunny they all spent the New Years together and we got no content This is so unfair," said a fan on Twitter.

So Katrina Vicky Isa and Sunny they all spent the New Years together 😭😭 and we got no content 😌

The rumours of the two dating each other are doing rounds on social media over the last two year. Recently, Vicky had also surprised fans when he arrived at Katrina's home for the Christmas. However, Vicky and Katrina have dismissed the rumours of the two dating each other.

"I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," Vicky Kaushal had said in an interview.

"There is no story at all," he had added.

Talking about the work front, Katrina will next be seen in 'Sooryavanshi' along with Akshay Kumar. The movie will also feature a cameo of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Apart from Sooryavanshi, she will also be seen Phone Bhoot which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will next appear in 'Sam Maneckshaw', 'Uddham Singh' and 'The Immortal Ashwathama'.

