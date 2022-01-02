New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Speculations are rife that Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first kid with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, but neither of them confirmed the rumours. Now, her businessman husband has indirectly confirmed the rumours with his recent social media post. On Saturday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared an alluring picture of Kajal along with an adorable caption.

In the image, Kajal is adorning a yellow outfit and is sporting a no-makeup look. However, what caught our attention was the emoticons used by Gautam in the caption. Sharing the image, he wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022", along with a pregnant woman emoticon.

On Friday, Kajal also shared a stunning pic of herself with her husband, Gautam. The actress was adorning a green coloured sequin gown, featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She paired her outfit with silver heels. Gautam, on the other hand, kept the look simple with a blue shirt and denim. Showing off her small baby bump, Kajal captioned it as, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam, Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)"

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

On the work front, Kajal has several South Indian films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, Acharya, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, Indian 2 and Paris Paris.

