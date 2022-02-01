New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Hrithik Roshan has been clicked walking hand-in-hand with a mystery woman, which is speculated to be actress Saba Azad, his fans are going berserk. War actor, who parted ways with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan in 2014, seems to have moved in his life. Several reports claimed that they both are dating and even holidayed in Goa together.

However, a report in India Today narrates a different story, a source was quoted saying, "Hrithik Roshan and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner."

Both Hrithik and Saba are yet to make an official announcement regarding the dating rumours, doing rounds on every social media platform.

For unversed, Saba was last seen in the Netflix series 'Feels Like Ishq' and will be next seen in Sony Liv series 'Rocket Boys', co-starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. The actress made her debut in 2008 with Dil Kabaddi, and in 2011 she essayed a lead role in 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. Apart from acting, she is also part of Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah's music band.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. They have collaborated for the first time, and their fans are excited to see the duo perform together. Also, he has a remake of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, a neo-noir action crime thriller based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram Aur Betaal. The film narrates the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv