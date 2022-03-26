New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have given their fans a hint of their relationship. Earlier this year, the duo sparked dating rumours, and now their recent post hinted that they are romantically involved. Saba was also seen spending quality with Hrithik's family. The duo has been often spotted on dinner dates together.

Saba seems to be going public about her relationship with Hrithik. Taking to Instagram stories, Saba dropped a video from the concert that she was a part of with her musical partner and now-ex boyfriend Imaad Shah. Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, “Sunburnt and ready," before adding, “We here at @nh7dotin soundcheckin for this evening (Madboy Mink) fo on at 6 pm." Saba then added, “Come dance with us Pune."

Hrithik Roshan turned cheerleader for his rumoured girlfriend and re-shared Saba's story. Giving a huge shoutout to Saba, Hrithik wrote, “Kill it you insanely amazing woman," he wrote before he added, “Wish I was there for this one."

Now, Saba's response to Hrithik's shoutout made us all believe that the two are romantically involved. While reposting the video on Instagram Stories, Saba replied, “Wish you was here too my cute" and dropped a happy face emoji.

Hrithik and Saba's fans are now eagerly waiting for the duo to spill the beans on their relationship. Meanwhile, a few days ago, a source told India Today that the couple is doing fine together and are really happy. The source also added that everyone in Hrithik’s family has given Saba their seal of approval.

“Hrithik’s family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba’s musical work," the source as quoted by India Today said.

“Saba often shares little things she’s written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba’s musical creations. Even Hrithik’s kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik’s mom and sister are very fond of Saba too," the source added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen