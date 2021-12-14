New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa are hitting the headlines ever since the duo were papped, enjoying their day at the shores of Goa. The duo was seen enjoying each others company, and this has raised the eyebrows of netizens whether the duo are dating or not.

Keeping the momentum high, Guru took to his Instagram handle and dropped a stunning pic featuring him and Nora Fatehi. The singer was dressed in an all-white avatar while Nora spotted a never-seen-before avatar. Calling Nora, "My mermaid", he captioned the post as, "My mermaid rani".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

As soon as he dropped the post, rumours sparked that he is officially confirming his relationship with Nora. One of the users advised the singer to get married to "this mermaid", "Get married to this mermaid "

Guru Randhawa is one of the famous and prolific singers of the Punjabi world. The singer has given several hit songs, and now he is all set with his new single Dance Meri Rani, featuring Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, gorgeous actress Nora Fatehi, is also burning the internet with her recent photoshoot pics. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her followers on toes by posting scintillating pics. However, this time she bowled to her fans with her never-seen-before avatar. The actress took to her social media handle and dropped her pic in a mermaid outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Nora is seen dressed in celebrated artist Jonathon Mario of La Sirena's mermaid dress and immersed in sparkling water. She captioned the image as, "As long as you live under my ocean, you’ll obey my rules, so I left."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Talking about Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi's upcoming single 'Dance Meri Rani', it is the brainchild of director Bosco Leslie Martis. The song is penned by Rashmi, sung by Guru and Zahrah S Khan and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv