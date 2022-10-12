Did Disha Vakani Develop Throat Cancer During 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Brother Mayur Reveals The Truth

Ever since Disha Vakani left the popular television show, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Show’, fans have been eagerly waiting for her return. Though Disha had denied any news of coming back to the show, ‘Daya ben’ fans refuse to give their hopes up.

Recently, a news story went viral on social media claiming that Disha Vakani’s voice modulations on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ apparently caused the TV star's throat cancer. The news made fans of ‘Daya ben’ worried and concerned.

However, Mayur Vakani, who is Disha’s real brother as well as portrayed the role of her onscreen brother Sundar on the show, has denied any such news. Mayur called such reports baseless and rubbish and said that these news hold no truth in them.

Meanwhile, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ continues to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television. With chartbuster TRP numbers, the show has been a big success for over a decade now.

While several original cast members have left the show, many faces still continue working on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Recently, Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular role of ‘Taarak Mehta’ on the show, left the show after more than 10 years. Sachin Joshi, who replaced Lodha in the serial, spoke to ETimes about his new venture.

“I will try my best to fit into the shoes of this famous character of Taarak Mehta. Jis Tarah se paani mein shakar ghul jaata hai swaad anusar waise hi (The way sugar dissolves in water as per taste) I will try my best to do justice to the role. I just want to request everyone to keep continuing to love our show and shower their blessings. I would say not just this character but whenever I step out for work, I am always a little nervous and anxious about my work. Every actor has that pressure to do good,” quoted the report.