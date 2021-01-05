Punjabi singer-actor Diljit once again took a dig at Kangana and said, "she is totally obsessed with him."

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut once again took a dig at Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter and mocked him for enjoying winters abroad while the farmers in India are protesting, to which Diljit couldn't stop himself and he reacted to the actress's tweets. Punjabi singer said that the Manikarnika actress lives with misconception and he further said that he should appoint her as his public relation person as she is totally obsessed with him.

Diljit further added, "You have so much misconception about yourself. I am and I always will be with Punjab and you just can't stop this. All you can do is to stalk me and don't think that Puniabis have forgotten what you did. We will have our answers for you very soon."

Kangana responded to him again with a tweet in Hindi that read, " Time will tell my friend, who fought for the rights for the farmers and who was against them.. She added to it and said a hundred lies cannot hide one truth and you will never be hated if you care for someone with all your heart. You think all of Punjab is against me? Haha don’t dream so big your heart will break.”

Kisaan Neyane Ni Ke Tere Mere Wargeya De Kehn Te Sadkan Te Beh Jaan Ge..



Vaise Tainu Bulekha Zyada aa Apne Barey..



PUNJAB NAAL C.. HAAN .. Te Raha Ge..



Tu v Hatdi Ni Sara Din Mainu Hee Dekhdi Rehni an..



Ah Jawab V Leyna Tere Ton Haley PUNJABI’AN Ne.. MATT Sochi Asi Bhul Gaye https://t.co/FkyJxdWQbV pic.twitter.com/zdmxYXYWH7 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

Punjabi singer replied to her and concluded by saying, "I don’t understand what her problem with farmers is. Ma’am, all of Punjab is with the farmers. No one is talking about you."

Mainu Eh SAMJH Ni Aundi ke Enu Kisan’an Ton Ki Prob. aa?



Madam Ji Sara PUNJAB HEE KISAN’AN DE NAAL AA.. Tusi Twitter te Bhulekhe Ch Zindagi Jee Rahe Hon..



TERI TAN KOI GAL V NI KAR RIHA..



Akhey “ SADDI NA BULAI MAI LAADEY DI TAEE”



OH HISAAB TERA AA.. https://t.co/QTUXjsJj9E — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

Kangana vs Diljit once again started as Kangana reacted to the images of Diljit enjoying in a snowy environment and she said in the tweet, "Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti..."

Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti... 👍 https://t.co/oXepZw633y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

The war of words between Kangana and Diljit started in the year 2020 on November 27. The Twitter feud started as Kangana shared a picture of a woman and wrongly identified her as Bilkis, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma