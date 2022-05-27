New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartika Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing wonders on the big screens, and both the stars are currently basking in the glory of their success. The movie enthralled fans so much that the third part of the film is on the cards. As per a media report, the producer of the film Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, have confirmed that they will definitely make the third part of the film. Also, the producers said that they are also going to turn Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh into a franchise. Kabir Singh was also a massive hit on the silver screens.

During the interview with the entertainment portal, Bhushan was asked about the projects which should be turned into franchises, replying to the question the producer told the portal, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part. ”

Murad Khetani also said that the characters are widely loved by people. He also mentioned about Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer Aashiqui 2, and said that he’d love it if Bhushan makes Aashiqui 3 soon.

“We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise, and we will announce more details at the right time.” Bhushan and Murad were quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Before the release of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the lead of the movie, Kartik Aaryan told PTI, “It is the most difficult thing to make a sequel because the writers have to present it in a new way and yet retain the element of the original movie. The scale on which it was made, it’s much larger and wider. We are hopeful a lot of families will come and watch it. This is a different and new story. It is not a remake, it is a sequel, which has a new story, set in the world of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which will make people nostalgic.”

Meanwhile, talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film has garnered Rs. 84.78 crore at the box office just within six weeks of the release of the film. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles.

Kabir Singh, on the other hand, was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and got an earth-shattering response on the silver screens. The movie starred Kiara Advani, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen