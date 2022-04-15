New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait of 5 years, Bollywood's love birds Alia and Ranbir promised forever to each other as they both got married in an intimate ceremony. The wedding ceremony took place at Vastu in Bandra. Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor and others were the attended the event. Later in the evening, Alia took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of adorable pictures, and fans cannot keep calm.

Giving a major scoop on the event, Rahul Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's half-brother during the conversation with India Today, said that Ranbir and Alia didn't take 7 but 4 pheras at their wedding. Rahul opened up about Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt only took 4 pheras at the ceremony.

"Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed. The pandit has been with the Kapoors for many years now. So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras," Rahul was quoted as saying by India Today.

On Thursday evening, Alia posted a bunch of breathtaking pictures with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. In the first picture, Alia can be seen stealing a kiss from Ranbir.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)."

