New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The big day for tinsel town's beauty Dia Mirza has finally arrived. Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is all to tie the nuptial knot today with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The beautiful photos of their pre-wedding festivities has gone viral on the internet and netizens can't get enough of it. The celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani shared the photos on Instagram in which the soon-to-be-married couple was looking adorable.

Pooja shared the photo with the caption that read, "Welcome to our crazy family, Dia Mirza, we all love you." From this caption, it looks like Pooja is related to groom-to-be Vaibhav Rekhi.

However, Dia has not said anything on the report of her wedding yet. She has indirectly confirmed it by dropping a heart emoticon in the comment section of Pooja's post

In the photos, Dia and Vaibhav were all smiles. Dia was looking gorgeous in a white turtle neck dress. Vaibhav was donning a peach and white coloured shirt and he was looking dapper in it.

It is reported that the couple has been dating each other for a year now. According to the report of The Quint, Vaibhav is a businessman and he is the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt. Ltd. He has a daughter from his first marriage and he was earlier married to Sunaina Rekhi, who was a yoga instructor.

On the other hand, Dia was earlier married to businessman Sahil Sangha. They also launched a production house together named Born Free Entertainment.

It is also reported that Dia and Vaibhav will have a traditional wedding and their wedding will be attended by a few people only, including close friends and family.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma