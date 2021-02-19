New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Dia Mirza’s recent wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi drew a lot of attention from the fans and media. She got hitched in a private ceremony in the presence of her close friends and family. This is both Dia and Vaibhav’s second marriage and now the latter’s ex-wife Sunaina has reacted on the same.

Sunaina who is a wellness expert said that their (Vaibhav and Sunaina) daughter Samaira has more family. She took to her Instagram handle to address her close ones’ concern that whether if she is ok with Dia and Vaibhav’s marriage.

In her social media video Sunaina said, “I’m Sunaina Rekhi. You must’ve heard my name, and if not, now it’s all over the news. Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza) and I’ve been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApps to ask if I’m okay, if Samaira and I are fine. Thank you for feeling I’m your own and for your concern. We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Bombay, so it’s nice that she has more family. It’s always nice to create more expansion in your lives.”

As per Sunaina although her daughter wasn’t able to see the love between her parents, but she will be able to witness it now between her father and Dia. “If Samaira couldn’t see that kind of love between her father and her mother, when she was younger, at least she sees that love now,” said Sunaina.

Meanwhile, the couple got married in presence of their close ones and chose not to have a big function. The ceremonies took place at Dia’s residential society garden where her relatives and friends were present. Dia’s close pal, actress Aditi Rao Hydari was also spotted at the event.