New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood beauty- Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with beau Vaibhav Rekhi today. On D-Day, the 39-year-old actress shared a picture from her bridal shower and as soon as she dropped the beautiful photo, it took the internet by storm. Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza also shared a picture of her hand decorated with henna, which showed her tattoo that reads, "Aazad". Dia captioned her post with ''Pyar''.

Swiping to the next story, Dia reposted the story that her actress friend Freishia Bomanbehram shared on Instagram. In the photo, Dia was looking nothing less than an angel that has walked down to Earth. Freishia shared the post with the caption that read, "Here comes the ravishing bride."

Dia was looking gorgeous as ever in all-white attire. She kept her makeup subtle yet gaudy, and she accessorised her beautiful look with a bride-to-be crown and flowers in her hair.

In one of the pictures, the Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress posed with her girlfriends. One of Dia's friends shared the photo with the caption, "Happy gallentines to my galls."

Earlier, celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani also shared a picture on Instagram in which Dia and her husband-to-be Vaibhav Rekhi were posing, and not to forget to mention they were looking adorable.

Pooja shared the post with the caption that read, "Welcome to our crazy family, Dia Mirza, we all love you." Replying to Pooja, Dia dropped two heart emoticons in the comment section.

For the unversed, Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman and is the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt. Ltd. It is reported that Dia and Vaibhav were dating for a year, and now they are all set to tie the nuptial knot on Monday, February 15.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma