New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, the entertainment industry is going to witness another wedding. Reportedly, gorgeous actress Dia Mirza has found love again after split with ex-husband Sahil Sangha. As per Spotboye, the Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Main actress is all set to enter the marital bliss with a businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

The couple is reportedly tying the knot on February 15, 2021, in an intimate affair. The wedding will take place in Mumbai in the presence of their close family and friends.

Well, not much is known about the groom, however, as per reports, Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman who resides in Bandra's Pali Hill area. Last year the reports of Dia dating Vaibhav surfaced on all the entertainment portals, now after a year, the couple has decided to take vows. This news came out as a surprise to all her fans.

For unversed, In 2019, Dia Mirza announced her separation from Sahil Sangha on social media after five years of her marriage. The couple were together for nearly a decade. Taking to her Twitter handle she dropped a post which read, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share. We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Currently, she is busy with her upcoming Telugu film Wild Dog.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv