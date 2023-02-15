Dia Mirza Shares A Glimpse Of Her Dreamy Wedding On Second Anniversary | Watch

Actress Dia Mirza celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, a businessman, by sharing a video on Instagram on Wednesday. In the video, which she posted, Dia included some never-before-seen footage from their private wedding ceremony. The video began with Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi sitting next to the holy fire during their wedding.

After that, the video featured the couple signing papers, and also provided a brief glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari sitting in a pink saree. Vaibhav could be seen reading a few lines to Dia from his phone, while the people around them smiled and cheered.

As the video continued, Vaibhav applied sindoor (vermillion) on Dia's forehead and tied the mangalsutra (a black thread worn by married women) around her neck. They exchanged rings and shared a kiss as well.

Watch the video here:

Following that, Vaibhav read his vows in English and Dia read hers in Marathi with the assistance of Vaibhav, while Samaira recorded the moment on her mobile phone. The video concluded with Vaibhav affectionately kissing Dia's head, as she smiled.

On Instagram, Dia captioned the post as, "Happy Anniversary Husband. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of all time—eternal love and our beautiful children. 'Sitaaron ke aage jahaan aur bhi hai; Humare ishq mein imtihaan aur bhi hai...Abhi tho naapi hai muthi bhar zameen; Aage aasman aur bhi hai...'." She also added the hashtags--sunset ke divane and thank you Preeta.”

Several of their industry friends commented on her post. Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "Adorable D ! Love u guys," while Lara Dutta remarked, "Happy Anniversary you two lovely goofballs!" Gauahar Khan also commented, "God bless." Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Adoraaaaaaable!!!!!!!! Happy happy anniversary." Masaba Gupta wrote, "Such a nice, refreshing wedding D."

Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav in February 2021. A few months later, on May 14, they were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

On the work front, Dia Mirza's upcoming projects include the adventure film Dhak Dhak, which stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi and is directed by Tarun Dudeja. The movie depicts a girl gang on a road trip. Additionally, Dia will appear in Bheed, a social drama film featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.