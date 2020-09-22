New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid media reports connecting her with the alleged drug abuse in the Hindi film industry, actor Diya Mirza has categorically refuted the allegations of drug abuse calling them false, baseless and with malafide intentions. The actor said, she has never purchased or consumed narcotic or contraband substances in her life. In a series of strong-worded tweets posted Tuesday evening, Ms Mirza slammed "frivolous" reportage adding, that she is looking to pursue legal options.

Dismissing the allegations, the Thappad actor wrote, " I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work."

"I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," she said in another tweet.

She also thanked her supporter for standing by her

Mirza's tweets come amid reports that NCB has also listed down her name as part of the probe into an alleged drug syndicate in Bollywood and its links to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Earlier today, Deepika Padukone's manager was summoned for questioning by the anti-drug agency, which has filed a case based on alleged WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

