Dia Mirza took to her official Instagram handle and posted a click from her Maldives vacay where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Scroll down to read her post.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Newly married actress Dia Mirza who tied the knot with husband Vaibhav Rekhi on Feb 15 this year, is expecting her first child. Yes, she announced her pregnancy through a picture on her social media account.

Dia took to her official Instagram handle and posted a click from her Maldives vacay with hubby and wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza is currently on a vacation in Maldives along with husband Vaibhav and his daughter Samaira who is from his first marriage.

Talking about the actress's wedding, she got married in a hush-hush affair at her building's garden in Mumbai. Although the wedding was only attended by close friends and family, but after marriage, the couple walked out of the venue and interacted with media people present there.

Before Vaibhav, Dia earlier tied the knot with businessman Sahil Sangha, but their marriage could not last long. And the couple got divorced in August 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia entered Bollywood with Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra after winning Miss Asia Pacific International 2000. This was the same year when the other two were crown Miss Universe and Miss World respectively.

Dia rose to fame after her very first film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein opposite R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. The film went on to become a hit and it is still remembered for its storyline and songs.

The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad with Taapsee Pannu.

Well, here's sending out our heartiest congratulations to the couple, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal