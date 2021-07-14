Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi are now proud parents as they welcome their baby boy. In her long note also revealed the reason behind the early birth of their son.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi are now proud parents as they welcome their baby boy. The actress announced this merry news on her social media handle and unveiled the name of her newborn. She also dropped a long note wherein she thanked her fans and well-wishers for supporting her throughout her journey. Dia, in her long note also revealed the reason behind the early birth of their son.

Yes, you read that right, Dia welcomed her son on May 14, which is quite early as per her due date. However, the baby is healthy and doing fine under the guidance of the doctor and nurses.

Along with the newborn's name Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, Dia also shared the first glimpse of the baby wherein we can see his tiny cute hands holding on to his parent's finger. Taking to Instagram she wrote, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, 'To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.' These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

She further talked about what led to Avyaan's early birth, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

Expressing her feeling on holding her son's tiny hands she continued, "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms."

She concluded the long note by thanking their well-wishers and fans for praying for them. She wrote, "To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time 💖🙏🏻💖~Dia & Vaibhav"

Dia and her husband Vaibhav have also requested the media for privacy so that they can give all their attention to their newborn son. For unversed, the couple tied the knot earlier this year on February 16.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv