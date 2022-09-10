Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer: R Madhavan-Starrer Questions Truth And Reality In This Suspense-Thriller | Watch

Dhokha Round D Corner is all set to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022. Starring R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana, Dhokha Round D Corner is a thriller directed by Kookie Gulati. After making the audience curious with the intriguing teaser, the trailer of the film is finally here.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram page of the T-series wrote, "Aakhir kis par karein vishwas? Yahaan toh har chehre par hai jhooth ka naqaab. #SachKyaHai ?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. First, the trailer reveals Aparshakti as a terrorist, who has held Sanchi (played by Khushalii) hostage. But the twist comes when Sanchi asks Aparshakti to shoot her husband (played by R Madhavan). Madhavan reveals to the police that Sanchi is a patient with a delusional disorder. In the end, the trailer shows the first scene again, but this time Sanchi asks Madhavan to save her.

The trailer says, "Truth is real, but perspective varies."

Talking about the film and the characters, Madhavan said, "Dhokha is driven by its performances and storytelling. The characters are not simply black or white. There are no good guys or bad guys; every single one of them has something beneath the surface."

Meanwhile, Aparshakti, who will be seen as the antagonist for the first time, said, "This is definitely one of my most challenging films because the character is very layered, eccentric and unlike anything I’ve done in the past. I look forward to how audiences react to it.”

Khushalii will make her Bollywood debut with this film. She said, "There can be one truth, but there are always different perspectives to it and that’s what ‘Dhokha’ plays on. I was thrilled when I read the script and the film is truly clutter-breaking.”

Dhokha Round D Corner will hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.

(With PTI Inputs)