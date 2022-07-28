Dhokha: Round D Corner - R Madhavan-Starrer Suspense Thriller To Release In September | Watch

R Madhavan impressed everyone with his stellar performance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor is back with another interesting project and is all set to star in the suspense thriller 'Dhokha: Round D Corner'. The movie will hit the theatres on September 23, 2022. Apart from Madhavan, the movie also stars Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana. The teaser of Dhokha: Round D Corner is also out.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram page of T-Series wrote, "Yahaan har qadam par dhokha hai. IN CINEMAS THIS 23rd SEPTEMBER GET READY TO BE DECEIVED. #DhokhaRoundDCorner."

Directed by Kookie Gulati, Dhokha: Round D Corner will release on 23rd September 2022. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

Fans are excited to see Madhavan on the screen once again. One person commented, "First Rocketry and Now Dhokha.. Madhavan is going to have a finest year in 2022." Another person commented, "One more masterpiece after. Rocketry the nambi effect R Madhvan n other all cast are great can't wait this movie trailer n movie release".

The teaser looks very intriguing and gives elements of suspense and drama. First, we hear R Madhavan's voice as he talks about someone's ill mental health. We are also introduced to Khushalii Kumar, who will make her Bollywood debut with this film. Then, Darshan Kumaar, who plays the role of a police officer, talks about a terrorist. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Aparshakti Khurana, who will essay the role of a terrorist.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan's last film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Khushalii Kumar will make her Bollywood debut with this film and has previously featured in many music videos. Darshan Kumaar was previously seen in The Kashmir Files, which was a major hit at the box office. Aparshakti Khuaran was last seen in Hum Do Humare Do.