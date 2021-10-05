New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait popular YouTuber, Bhuvan Bam has unveiled the trailer of his first web series Dhindora. Helmed by Himank Gaur, it is India's first fictional YouTube original web show featuring all 10 characters from the BB Ki Vines Universe.

The trailer opens with Bhuvan having a fight with his parents over breakfast and leaves the house with a warning that one day he will be a famous singer. As the trailer continues, the story unfolds how an unexpected purchase leads to a hysterical series of events. The show depicts the everyday life of a middle-class man and his larger than life dreams.

In the trailer, Bhuvan is seen donning multiple hats, including father, mother, son and other relatives. Dhindora trailer is also rich with three beautiful songs which will etch in your mind forever. The web show promises powerpack entertainment, comedy, drama and will keep you glued to the chair till the end.

Sharing the trailer, Bhuvan Bham took to his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Dhindora Official Trailer"

Talking about his experience working for Dhindora, Bhuvan told ANI, "It has been truly incredible to have received all the love since I started out with YouTube, 6-years ago. I feel YouTube Originals is the most fitting platform for Dhindora to reach all our audiences. I hope this association will only strengthen going forward."

Recently, SS Rajamouli, South industry's veteran director, sent best wishes to Bhuvan Bham for his upcoming show Dhindora. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel.Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for #Dhindora.”

Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel.



Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for #Dhindora !!@Rohitonweb @himankgaur pic.twitter.com/ncjyAfwrc3 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 3, 2021

Bhuvan Bham's Dhindora will be released on YouTube on October 14.

