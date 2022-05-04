New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released, the audience is very eager to watch this film. The song 'Firecracker' from this film is also gaining a lot of attention and is trending all over social media. Now, the new song 'Dheere Dheere Seekh Jaaunga' is also out.

Sharing a glimpse of the song, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Jayeshbhai ki Journey. Watch #DheereDheereSeekhJaaunga here ~ LINK IN BIO. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Listen to the song here:

Sheykhar Ravjiani and Priya Saraiya have lent their melodious voice to the song. The music is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar and penned by Jaideep Sahni. The music video showcases the bond between father and daughter. We also get to see the loving relationship between Jayesh and his wife.

In the trailer, we saw the concept of patriarchal society and female foeticide. The family of Jayesh does not approve of a girl child, and the story follows Jayesh's attempt to save his daughter.

The Firecracker song from the film is also winning the hearts on the internet. The audience is also making videos doing the hookup step of the song. Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani have lent their voice to the song and it is penned by Kumaar and Vayu.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy and social drama film, which was earlier slated to release in theatres in 2020 and then, in 2021. However, the release date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Now the movie will hit the screens on May 13, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav