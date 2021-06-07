Actor Dharmendra took to his official Twitter handle and urged fans to pray for Dilip Sahab's speedy recovery. He wrote a tweet along with sharing a throwback picture with the veteran actor and Saira Banu.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised and is on oxygen support after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. The veteran actor was been admitted to Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital on Monday.

As soon as the news of his illness came into light many of his fans and followers started sending him wishes and prayers on social media for his speedy recovery. But the one which caught our eyes was the veteran actor and Dilip Kumar's close friend Dharmendra's tweet.

He took to his official Twitter handle and urged fans to pray for Dilip Sahab's speedy recovery. Along with sharing a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, he wrote, "Dosto, Dalip SahabTwo ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi... ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka"

Dosto, Dalip Sahab💕 ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aDx1NLu78e — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

Before this, Dharmendra also shared another tweet and posted an old picture posing with the superstar. He captioned it saying, "Maalik se Dua keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen"

Maalik se Dua 🙏 keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9ECrNIZyB7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 6, 2021

For the unversed, 85-yr-old Dharmendra shares a great bond with Dilip Kumar, infact he got into films after watching only one film of the veteran actor. That's not all, many times Dharmendra has expressed his will to work with Dilip Sahab in a film that remained a dream only.

Meanwhile, talking about Dilip Kumar's hospitalization, the official social media account of the actor on June 6 said, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him.... Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe."

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him.



Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

"Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is on oxygen support, not on ventilator. He is stable. We are waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration," PD Hinduja Hospital's Dr Jalil Parkar, told ANI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal