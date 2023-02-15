Dharmendra Shares FIRST Look As Shaikh Salim Chishti From New OTT Series, Social Media Says ‘Garam Dharam To Sufi Dharam’

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to his social media account on Wednesday to share his first pictures from an upcoming web series. The actor will be playing the role of Shaikh Slim Chishti in the film Taj Divided by Blood.

Taking to his Twitter account, Dharmendra posted his new look from the film, where he looked unrecognizable. The caption of his post read, “Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes “

Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IQpAoaS67y — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

As soon as the actor posted the picture, several fans of Dharmendra took to the comments section to react to the image. Fans hailed the 87-year-old actor for still keeping up his determination and working.

“He was an important figure in our history and more over he was a true saint. I am eagerly waiting to see his persona on the silver screen,” wrote one user on Twitter. Another user wrote, “All the best. You were my late Dad’s all time fav hero. He even copied ur hairstyle and dressing style. Was a strong man too. Was a police offer. And now I’m so thrilled that ur playing a character I share my name with. Good luck Sir.”

Another fan of Dharmendra wrote, “The very fact that you are still working and enjoying your work is a blessing in itself. Rabba aap par meharban hai.”

Taj Divided by Blood marks Dharmendra’s OTT debut and will premiere on ZEE5. Apart from Dharmendra, the series also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shubham Kumar Mehra and Aashim Gulati.

Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad, and Zachary Coffin will also be playing pivotal roles in Taj Divided By Blood. The premiere date of the show has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will also be seen in Karan Johar's next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.