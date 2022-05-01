New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Around 4 days ago, veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital after he suffered from a back injury while shooting. On Sunday, he was discharged and sent back home. As per the reports, the actor while shooting injured himself and was later taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

He has returned home now and taking to Twitter, Dharmendra gave an update on his health in a video. He captioned the video with, "Friends, I have leant the lesson."

In the video, the veteran actor said, “Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and I suffered. A big muscle pull at the back. So I had to visit the hospital. Had great difficulty these past four days. Anyway, I am back with your good wishes and blessings. So, don’t worry. Now I will be very careful.”

Friends, i have learnt the lesson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

Earlier PTI reported that the veteran actor is 'completely fine'. "He (Dharmendra) was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now," the source close to the family told PTI.

Dharmendra is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema who made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani's "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" in 1960. Some of his best performances include classics such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Yaadon Ki Baaraat", "Satyakam" and "Seeta Aur Geeta".

On the work front, the veteran actor will be seen in Karan Johar-directed "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is scheduled to release in February 2023. The film marks the reunion of Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after 48 years. The two were last seen in 'Sholay' (1975).

