New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor, Dharam Singh Deol also known as Dharmendra celebrates his birthday on December 8. Known as He-man of Bollywood, Dharmendra is married to the dream girl of industry Hema Malini. He made his debut with Arjun Hingorani's 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere'.

After his successful debut, he never looked back, as he did several other movies which crashed the Hindi Cinema and made him a superstar of his time. Some of his classic hits include movies like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Dharam Veer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Pratigya, Ghazab, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana series, and more.

Dharmendra is the father to Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, and Vijeta Deol, Ajeita Deol. Hema and Dharmendra are called the power couples of the industry and their love for each other are unmatched. As Dharmendra will be celebrating his 86th birthday this year, we have brought a trip down memory lane to revive some old hits starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Take a look at the Top movies of Dharmendra and Hema Malini Here:

The Burning Train

Released in the year 1980, the movie is based on a dedicated railway employee's plan to introduce an express train resulting in sabotage.

Raja Jani

Released in the year 1972, the movie is based on how two men make a plan to present a street dancer as the long-lost granddaughter of a wealthy queen.

Kinara

Released in the year 1977, the movie is based on Aarti, a dancer, who is grieving over the death of her lover, Chandan. She is befriended by Inder who eventually falls in love with her. But a revelation about their connected past leaves them in shock.

Seeta aur Geeta

Released in the year 1972, the movie showcases Long-suffering heiress Seeta is treated worse than a servant by her abusive money-grubbing aunt. Meanwhile, her long-lost twin sister Geeta grows up to be a gutsy street performer. One day, the girls unintentionally swap places.

Sholay

Released in the year 1975, Sholay is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. The movie portrays a ruthless bandit, a suffering cop, and his revenge.

Pratiggya

Released in the year 1975, the movie showcases A truck driver who learns from his foster mother about the murder of his parents at the hands of a bandit and sets out to avenge them.

Dream Girl

Released in the year 1977, the movie is based on a girl Sapna who works under a number of aliases, is a modern-day female Robin Hood, who steals from whoever she can, so that she can maintain a home for orphans. She meets with a wealthy man but the past catches up with her.





