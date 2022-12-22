Dharmendra And Dimple Kapadia To Reunite After 31 Years For Shahid Kapoor’s Next: Report

Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra will soon be seen together on screen reuniting after 31 years. Three decades later, the duo is all set to reunite on screen in Maddock Film's upcoming venture starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The untitled project of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be a robot-themed romantic comedy, which reportedly has signed Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra to be sharing the screen space.

According to a report cited by Bollywood Hungama, the primary cast of the film is currently in Rajasthan shooting for the film where the current schedule of the film is staged at the Palatial Heritage Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The shoot of the film started on December 15 and is expected to be quickly wrapped by December 22, when the whole cast will next be seen jet off to the Northern part of the country to shoot another schedule, which is likely to be filmed in Delhi or Chandigarh shortly.

As the film is yet-to-be-titled, the venture is said to be a robot rom-com that is set against the backdrop of Indian culture and traditional setup. The plot of the film will feature a quirky tale of romance taking place between a man and a machine, played by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The film is said to be a cross between the 2014s Hollywood film Éx Machina' and the Life Ok sci-fi drama show 'Bahu Hamari Rajnikanth.' Marking the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the buzz of the film is expected to be high in the forthcoming future.

Talking about the screen space of Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, the duo was seen in several films like 'Batwara' released in 1989, 'Saazish' and 'Ganga Tere Desh Mein' released in 1988, and 'Dushman Devta' in 1991.

However, after three decades, this blockbuster duo is likely to come together making their fans seem to be enthralled and excited. However, no official announcement has been made till now, but the buzz section in B-town is still in the air.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnamuri's 'Jersey' opposite Mrunal Thakur. He will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller 'Bloody Daddy.'

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon's latest release was with Varun Dhawan, where the duo was seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya.' Her upcoming release is opposite Tiger Shroff in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganpath.' The actress will also be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada.'

Apart from these two releases, she will next be seen with Tollywood superstar Prabhas in Om Raut's 'Adipurush.'