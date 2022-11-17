Dharavi Bank OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Suniel Shetty's Debut Web Series

DHARAVI bank is all set for its release on November 19 on the OTT streaming platform MX Player featuring Suneil Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Where Suneil Shetty will be seen in a formidable Thalaivan, Vivek Oberoi will play the role of a cop named JCP Jaykant Gavaskar’.

The plot of the web series will showcase the narrative of a gangster family set in the world’s biggest slum area located in Mumbai’s suburbs ‘Dharavi.’ The web series is jam-packed with a complex thriller-action story that will revolve around the power, greed, and corruption of a ruthless gangster and a dutiful cop wanting to make the place a better world.

Thalaivan helms the biggest crime syndicate - 'Dharavi Bank', will JCP Jayant succeed in his pursuit to bring down this 30,000 CR crime nexus, in the heart of the city?#DharaviBank, releases on 19 November.#TrailerOutNow @SunielVShetty @vivekoberoi @sonalikulkarni pic.twitter.com/8qO0G5zMOM — MX Player (@MXPlayer) November 8, 2022

Actor Vivek Oberoi shared the first official teaser of Dharavi Bank on November 4, on his social media with a promising teaser that would also feature actress Sonali Kulkarni in lead roles opposite Suneil Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Over the years, MX Player has given back-to-back blockbuster web series including Campus Diaries, Ashram 3, and Matsya Kaan, covering all genres under one shed. Hence, the viewers are promised to binge-watch the entire series with the onset of secrets, twisted plots, and revenge diaries.

Apart from the upcoming release on MX Player, Vivek Oberoi will be seen in another cop role for the upcoming thriller titled, ‘Indian Police Force’, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in lead roles which will stream on Amazon Prime. On the other hand, Suneil Shetty was last seen in the Telugu sports drama film titled, ‘Ghani’, starring Varun Tej and directed by Kiran Korrapati.