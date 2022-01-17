Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Tamil cinema superstar Dhanush and wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways after 18 years of matrimony on Monday. Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to their respective social media handles to announce their decision. Aishwaryaa is the eldest of the two daughters of superstar Rajinikanth.

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other,” Dhanush said in a statement, adding, “The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.”

“Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” Dhanush added.

The four-time National Award winning actor urged fans and media to respect this decision and give the former couple the privacy to deal with it.

“Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this,” he said.

Only your understanding, love necessary: Aishwaryaa to fans

Posting the same statement as Dhanush on her social media account, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth said that posting statement to announce their divorce requires 'no caption' but only the 'understanding' and 'love'.

Superstar Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Dhanush had created history at the 67th National Film Awards when both of them won big.

Post the award presentation ceremony in Delhi, Aishwaryaa had taken to her Instagram handle and had posted a picture of both the men of her house holding their National Award medals. She wrote: “They are mine… and this is history. #prouddaughter #proudwife.”

While Dhanush received the National Film award in Best Actor category for Asuran, Rajinikanth was bestowed with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This also happened to be the first time that two awards have gone to the same family.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush are parents to two children Yatra and Linga.

