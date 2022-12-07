Dhanush Tops IMDb's 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 List, 6 Celebs From South | Check Full List

THE top 10 list of IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 is here and Dhanush has secured the first position in this list. This list is based on the number of pageviews registered for the celebrities' pages. Dhanush is followed by Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai and six out of 10 stars are from South Indian Cinema.

The superstars including Yash, Alu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are in the top 10.

Take a look at IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022:

1. Dhanush

2. Alia Bhatt

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

4. Ram Charan Teja

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

6. Hrithik Roshan

7. Kiara Advani

8. N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

9. Allu Arjun

10. Yash

All the actors in the top 10 list had an eventful year. Dhanush was seen in four films in 2022. This includes the most anticipated Netflix film 'The Gray Man', which starred Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles. Apart from The Gray Man, he was seen in Maaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuvean.

Whereas, Alia Bhatt was also seen in four films back to back, which turned out to be blockbusters. She was seen in RRR, Brahmastra, Gangubai Khathiawadi and Darlings.

Speaking with IMDb, Alia Bhatt said, "2022 has by far been the most memorable year I’ve had at the movies—I am forever thankful and grateful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country’s finest filmmakers and artists. IMDb is a true testament of the people’s voice and I hope I can continue to entertain the audience for as long as I face the camera! Love and light. Thank you once again.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai starred in Ponniyin Selvan 1 and will star in the second instalment as well. Whereas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starred in RRR, which became a blockbuster worldwide.