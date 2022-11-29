Dhanush To Star In Sekhar Kammula’s Trilingual Film, Flaunts A Rugged Look At Pooja Ceremony | See Pics

Dhanush at the Pooja ceremony of his next with Sekhar Kammula. (Image Credits: Twitter/TaranAdarsh)

South superstar Dhanush will be teaming up with Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for his next project. On Monday, pictures from the yet-to-be-titled film’s pooja ceremony surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the film will be shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously and will mark the first time collaboration between the two National Award winners. The untitled film was produced by Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, along with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Pictures from the Pooja ceremony were all over social media on Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share details about the film. In a tweet, the trade analyst wrote, “DHANUSH TO STAR IN TAMIL - TELUGU - HINDI TRILINGUAL FILM… #NationalAward winners #Dhanush and director #SekharKammula team up for the first time... The film - not titled yet - will be shot simultaneously in #Tamil, #Telugu and #Hindi... Launched today with a pooja ceremony.”

For the unversed, the Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula film was announced last year. Dhanush took to his social media account and revealed the news himself. “Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this,” wrote ‘The Gray Man’ star on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in his upcoming film ‘Vaathi’. The film directed by Venky Atluri, also stars ‘Bimbisara’ fame actor Samyuktha Menon and will be released in cinemas on December 2, 2022.

Dhanush will be seen playing the role of a lecturer in ‘Vaathi’. The film will also feature Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas.

Dhanush will also star in the sequel to his Hollywood debut film, ‘The Gray Man’. Also starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gossling, the film will be helmed by Russo Brothers.