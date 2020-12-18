Netflix film The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Tamil superstar Dhanush has now marked his second international project with The Gray Man. He will be seen alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas in the Russo Brothers directorial.

It is reportedly said that the film is going to be the biggest-budget film in Netflix’s history on the feature side. For the unversed, Dhanush marked his debut in the international project with the 2018’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Now, with The Gray Man, he will be marking his first Netflix outing with Russo Brothers directorial.

Netflix film The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. In the film, Gentry (Gosling) is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA. This is going to be the first project that will feature the Gray Man, freelance assassin, and former CIA operative Court Gentry.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix announced about the cast and wrote, "THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better. Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo."

Earlier this year, Dhanush was seen in the Extraction, the film starred Chris Hemsworth and many other Indian stars including Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rudraksh Jaiswal, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is said that the film is going to have a sequel.

THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better.



Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo. pic.twitter.com/SJcz8erjGm — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 17, 2020

Talking about The Gray Man, Anthony Russo told Deadline, "The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma